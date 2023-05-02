EDSIEC Postpones Council Polls, Set New Date

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has postponed the Local Government Elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 06, 2023, to Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The Administrative Secretary, EDSIEC, Sunday A. Osayande, said in a statement on Tuesday that the council elections will no longer be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that the Local Government Council Elections earlier fixed for Saturday 6th May 2023 will be held on Saturday 2nd September, 2023.

“The consequential effect on the scheduled activities are as follows: Thursday 1st June 2023, end of parties primaries; Friday 2nd June 2023 to Thursday 15th June, 2023, collection and submission of forms by political parties and submission of list of candidates.”

Others are: “On Thursday, 22nd June, 2023, the commission will publish names of candidates, while on Saturday, 24nd June, 2023, electioneering campaign will commence.”

He added, “Submission of names of changed and substituted candidates will be on Saturday, 8th July, 2023; while publication of notice of polls at the Ward Collation centres will be on Wednesday, 26th July, 2023.

“On 1st August 2023, the commission will publish the final list of validated candidates, while Tuesday, 22nd August 2023 will be for submission of names of Party Agents by Political Parties.”

He continued, “on the midnight of Thursday 31st August, 2023, the electioneering campaign will end, as the Local Government Election holds on Saturday 2nd, 2023.”

The commission’s administrative secretary explained, “However, the Primaries which were conducted by Political Parties and monitored by EDSIEC before the present shift of the date earlier fixed for the elections remain valid.”