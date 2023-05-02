Gist
Couple Welcome Twins After 32 Years Of Childlessness – [Photos]
A Nigerian couple have reportedly welcomed their first child after 32 years of marriage.
The couple, who are said to have been waiting on God for a miracle, reportedly gave birth to a set of twins after spending over three decades together.
The photographer [Zibah Photography], who shared photos of the couple with their children (male and female) captioned: “What God cannot Do Does Not Exist.”
“God Bless This Beautiful Family with A Bouncing, beautiful Twin boy and Girl After 32 years of waiting. God is Great,” the Facebook post, which has received a barrage of mixed reactions read.
The name and location of the couples were, however, not mentioned by the photographer.
See more photos of the couples and their baby below:
