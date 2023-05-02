Couple Welcome Twins After 32 Years Of Childlessness – [Photos]

A Nigerian couple have reportedly welcomed their first child after 32 years of marriage.

The couple, who are said to have been waiting on God for a miracle, reportedly gave birth to a set of twins after spending over three decades together.

The photographer [Zibah Photography], who shared photos of the couple with their children (male and female) captioned: “What God cannot Do Does Not Exist.”

“God Bless This Beautiful Family with A Bouncing, beautiful Twin boy and Girl After 32 years of waiting. God is Great,” the Facebook post, which has received a barrage of mixed reactions read.

The name and location of the couples were, however, not mentioned by the photographer.

See more photos of the couples and their baby below:

Meanwhile, a bride named Samantha Miller has been killed in a beach golf cart accident in South Carolina, caused by a drunk driver.

The crash injured three others, including the critically injured groom.

The Charleston County coroner’s office shared that the 34-year-old bride had just gotten married hours before the accident.

The groom’s mother started a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral of her daughter-in-law and son’s medical expenses, Naija News understands.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski, was reportedly driving a rental car at 65 mph (105 km/h) when she hit the golf cart.

The legal speed limit in the area is 25 mph (40 km/h). Komoroski faces up to 25 years in prison on each count and is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.