Chioma Has No Twitter Account – Davido Sends Out Warning

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, professionally known by his stage name Davido, and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, have warned the general public that Chioma does not own a Twitter account.

The duo stated this while calling out an account impersonating Chioma.

They warned netizens to disregard tweets from the fake page.

In a trending disclaimer post accompanied by a screenshot, Ubi Franklin explained that the particular page with a similar username to that of Chioma’s Instagram page is fake and only impersonating her.

He tweeted: “This page is impersonating Chef Chi. Kindly disregard any tweet from this Twitter handle. Thank you.”

Retweeting Franklin’s disclaimer post on his official handle, Davido noted that “Chioma has no Twitter.”

Meanwhile, Davido has gifted Chioma Rowland, his wife, four designer bags and a Richard Mille wristwatch for her birthday.

Naija News reports that Chioma turned 28 on April 30.

To celebrate his wife, Davido via his Instagram story shared a video wherein he showed off the expensive gift items he bought for her.

The gifts included three Hermes Birkin bags, one Chanel bag, a Richard Mille wristwatch, and a bouquet of flowers.

Hermes is a French high-priced luxury brand while a Birkin bag costs about $11,000 to $380,000.

Chanel is also a French luxury fashion brand while Richard Mille is a Swiss luxury watch brand which specialises in very high-priced clockwork watches.

In an accompanying video, the lovebirds were seen wearing matching Richard Mille wristwatches.

Davido earlier described his love for Chioma as “timeless”.

He said, “I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I assure you.”