Burna Boy, Tems Storm 2023 Met Gala With Head-Turning Look (Photos)

Nigerian award-winning singers, Burna Boy and Tems made their debut at the 2023 Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion and fundraising events in the entertainment scene.

Naija News report that the event, which often holds every first Monday of May, had its 2023 theme as, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ honouring the late designer, who died in 2019.

The African Giant star and ‘Crazy Tings’ crooner did not disappoint as they stormed the red carpet with a daring yet impressive sense of style.

Burna Boy is seen in a matching black and blue slightly checkered outfit and a generous cape-like extension of the same material flowing behind him.

Tems wore a black-and-white ensemble and the dress is one of Robert Wun’s latest signature designs, featuring a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finish at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves.

Reason I Have More Followers Than Burna Boy And Wizkid

Meanwhile, famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, professionally known by his stage name Davido, has disclosed the reason he is the most followed artiste in Africa.

Speaking via a viral video on social media, David explained that he is an easygoing person and very likable person and this has helped in increasing his followership.

The superstar also stated that his counterparts Burna Boy and Wizkid don’t post on social media frequently the way he does hence the reason he has more followers than them.

Davido, who has 26.9 million followers on Instagram and 13.4 million on Twitter, explained that he invests quality time in social media.