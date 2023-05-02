Buhari Commissions Zuba Housing Estate In Abuja [Video]

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned the Zuba Housing Estate in Abuja constructed by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Naija News reports that the Zuba Mass Housing Estate sits on 18 hectares of land consisting of 746 housing units and would be replicated across the country.

The housing of 764 units gives a total of 16 blocks of 3-bedroom flats in a block of 8 flats; 32 blocks of 2-bedroom flats in a block of 8 flats; 14 blocks of 1-bedroom flats in a block of 16 flats and 5 blocks of terrace duplexes in 4 rows.

The estate is already serviced with completed standard infrastructure such as roads and drains, external water distribution network, electricity external reticulation, perimeter fence work, 3 water stations, injector transformers, civil works, and servicing of blocks with underground cables.

Present at the inauguration were the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, and some lawmakers.

Watch the video of the commissioning below;