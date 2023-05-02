Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League Match Squad – [Full List]

Arsenal and Chelsea’s possible full-team squad for their English Premier League match tonight has been revealed.

Chelsea, which is currently having an embarrassing season performance, will face Arsenal today at the Emirate Stadium to battle for three points.

The Tuesday night math is another crucial fixture for Mikel Arteta‘s side if they must maintain their race for the 2022/2023 Premier League title. Their closest contender, Manchester City, now leads the table with a point ahead and a game at hand.

The kick-off time for tonight’s match between Arsenal and Chelsea is 8 pm, Naija News understands.

Chelsea lost four out of their last five matches and drew one. Arsenal, on the other hand, drew 3 out of their last five games, won one and lost the other.

See The Full List of Chelsea’s Squad Against Arsenal below:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta.

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lewis Hall.

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Below Is The Full list of Arsenal’s players against Chelsea:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein.

Defenders: Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Lino Sousa, Jakub Kiwior.

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira, Matt Smith, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Ethan Nwaneri.

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus.