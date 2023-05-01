You Are Famous For Prescribing Expired Propaganda – Labour Party Knocks Buhari’s Minister

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, of trying to push propaganda to Nigerians.

Recall that the Minister had berated the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party over their reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s analysis of the 2023 presidential election.

While speaking last Thursday during a meeting with APC governors in Abuja, Buhari said while the All Progressives Congress (APC) was working hard to retain the presidency, opposition parties were basking in the euphoria of false hope.

He said a combination of “overconfidence, complacency, and bad tactical moves” made Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the LP lose to President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The opposition parties criticized the president’s comment, claiming that the election was rigged in favour of the APC.

But Lai Mohammed advised the aggrieved parties to stop their endless complaint over the polls.

Speaking via a statement issued on Sunday, Mohammed argued that the analysis of the president on the reason for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

Reacting to the minister’s statement, the Labour Party said only people who are blind would accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

“We would rather not join issues with a man who is famous for constantly prescribing doses of expired and ineffectual propaganda to Nigerians,” The Cable quoted the Labour Party as saying.

“His ill-fated and hugely failed trip to the United Kingdom and the United States where he attempted to redeem the grossly battered democratic credentials of this present administration; spending millions of taxpayers’ money to defend an indefensible action is yet another tragedy of President Buhari’s eight years leadership.

“It is only the blind that will continue to insist that the 2023 presidential election, which was massively rigged, was free, fair, and credible.

“As we have said earlier, the opposition political parties lost the election because the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC jettisoned the electoral act, having not uploaded the result from the polling unit in real time as promised and, in so doing, created room for riggers to have a field day.

“The election witnessed the unprecedented magnitude of violence, ballot snuffing, snatching and manipulations of result from the collation centres using thugs, security agencies, which included police, army amongst others.”