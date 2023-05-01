Workers Day: Obaseki Hails Workers, Lists Promises

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Monday commended workers in the state as they mark their day on the 1st of May, 2023.

Naija News gathered that Governor Obaseki in his message to workers promised that his administration would implement institutional reforms to sustain the gains made in improving workers’ welfare.

Obaseki in a statement forwarded to our platform noted that some of the reforms include new legislation, capacity enhancement programmes and policy changes that impact on building a strong and virile workforce.

He said, “We have drastically improved the remuneration and benefits system for workers by making Edo the sub-national with the best salary scheme in Nigeria. We are investing in the health and well-being of our workers. We have commenced an affordable health insurance scheme that has ensured improved access to quality health care for all workers. We are also implementing a contributory pension scheme that will guarantee regular pension payments for our retired workers.

“Our commitment to workers’ welfare extends beyond just remuneration and benefits. We are investing towards ensuring that our workers have a positive and fulfilling work experience. Our goal is to transform the traditionally mundane and unexciting public sector work environment into an engaging and enjoyable one.

“We are committed to improving the quality of work life for our workers by implementing initiatives that promote employee engagement, job satisfaction, and a sense of purpose in their work.”

He added: “I sincerely thank all of our workers who continue to contribute their time, talent, and energy to the betterment of our State. While I encourage all of us not to relent in our efforts towards building a progressive and prosperous Edo State, I reassure you that, as a government, we will continue to provide the resources and infrastructure necessary to help you succeed, ensuring that every worker is treated with dignity and respect, and every citizen has access to opportunities for personal and collective growth.”