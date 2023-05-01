Video: Kwara Police Officer Drinks To Stupor, Excretes In Uniform

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Kwara Command, Stephen Yohanna, has been apprehended after embarrassing himself with excessive intake of alcohol.

Naija News understands that the officer was seen in a viral video on social media while being escorted by his colleagues after peeing and excreting in his service uniform.

Yohanna’s colleagues holding him by the hands were heard berating the Inspector for putting himself in such a messy situation.

A voice in the background of the video was heard asking their superior who is also on the scene saying, “Oga, should we go and drop him”, and the unseen senior police officer replied saying “No, he (Yohanna) is still on duty.

“Leave him, let him stand. See how a Nigeria police inspector shit for body (sic). He claimed his salary is not enough for him to do anything. I want the whole world to see you and wait to see what the authorities would do about the issue.”

Naija News learnt that Kwara Commissioner of Police, CP Paul Odama, has since ordered the arrest of the erring officer over the matter he reportedly described as ‘highly repulsive.’

According to Daily Trust, CP Odama said Yohanna’s case is more medical than alcoholic.

“After viewing the video, the CP swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

“The command wishes to state that the police inspector, who is attached to Share Division in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing a medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health.

“It was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic and the result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him.

“Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division pending the conclusion of his treatment,” Odama added in the statement signed by the PPRO, Ajayi Okasanmi.

See the viral video clip of the officer below: