Unknown Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priests In Delta

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted two Catholic priests in Delta State.

The Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force confirmed this in a statement, noting that the victims, Reverend Father Chochos Kunav and his colleague Rev Father Raphael Ogigba, were abducted within the Agbara-Otor area of Ughelli North Local Government of the state.

While giving details of the abduction, the command’s Public Relation Officer, Edafe Bright, said operatives are already on the trail of those who abducted the priests.

He said the clerics were abducted at the Agbara-Otor road on Saturday night while on their way to Ughelli.

A brief communique reportedly issued by Very Rev Father Okereke Kizito noted that one of the hostages, Father Chochos, who works in Ibadan Diocese, was on a visit to his colleague of the Catholic Diocese of Warri.

The two clergymen later went to see another priest at Agbara-Otor and were abducted on their way back, Channels reports.

At the time of filing this report, it still was unclear if the kidnappers have reached out and if any demands have been made.

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Kwara Command, Stephen Yohanna, has been apprehended after embarrassing himself with excessive intake of alcohol.

Naija News understands that the officer was seen in a viral video on social media while being escorted by his colleagues after peeing and excreting in his service uniform.

Yohanna’s colleagues holding him by the hands were heard berating the Inspector for putting himself in such a messy situation.

A voice in the background of the video was heard asking their superior who is also on the scene saying, “Oga, should we go and drop him”, and the unseen senior police officer replied saying “No, he (Yohanna) is still on duty.

“Leave him, let him stand. See how a Nigeria police inspector shit for body (sic). He claimed his salary is not enough for him to do anything. I want the whole world to see you and wait to see what the authorities would do about the issue.”

Naija News learnt that Kwara Commissioner of Police, CP Paul Odama, has since ordered the arrest of the erring officer over the matter he reportedly described as ‘highly repulsive.’

According to Daily Trust, CP Odama said Yohanna’s case is more medical than alcoholic.