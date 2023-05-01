Sudan: Must You Fail In Everything – Kenneth Okonkwo Carpets FG

Veteran Nollywood actor and Labour Party (LP) stalwart, Kenneth Okonkwo has expressed concern over the handling of the evacuation of Nigerians in the war torn Sudan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The LP chieftain wondered if the ruling party must fail in everything they do, including saving lives of people.

The thespian stated this on Monday via his Twitter handle.

He also alleged that the only language APC understands is power and money.

He noted that the reason for the failure of the APC is corruption and incompetence, adding that these attributes must be eradicated from governance.

He said, “Must APC fail in everything, including saving the lives of their people in Sudan? The only language APC understands is power and money. At the heart of this failure is corruption and incompetence. This old order of corruption and incompetence must be removed for a new Nigeria.”

Recall that the evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan, especially students, has been characterized with hitches, gulping $1.2 million according to the government.

Yorubas Did Well For Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Okonkwo has hailed the roles played by the Yorubas in the obidient movement which caused political waves in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The actor/politician on Saturday submitted that obidients wouldn’t have recorded the success they did without the contribution of the Yoruba people.

He also praised the contributions of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere as well as the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Taking to his Twitter account, Okonkwo wrote: “From the available evidence we have seen, @PeterObi won the election – Afenifere.

“INEC collected blood money to rig 2023 presidential election – President Obasanjo.

“I am proud of my Yoruba brothers and sisters. Obidients wouldn’t have recorded the success they did without them.”

Obidients is a term used to describe supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.