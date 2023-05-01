Shehu Sani Attends May Day Rally In Abuja [Photos]

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, on Monday, attended the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a tweet via his Twitter account, Senator Sani joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other unions to celebrate May Day.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, among other labour leaders.

Sani wrote: “Today I was at the Eagle Square for the NLC’s Workers Day event.I occupied an executive seat.I’m sure someone out there has booked my seat for the 29th of May.”