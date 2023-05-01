Presidency Lists Nigerians Who Enjoyed Buhari’s Support In Their Appointments Abroad

The Presidency, on Sunday, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has been instrumental in the appointment of several Nigerians as heads of various global organisations.

Naija News reports that the Presidency stated this in a fact sheet highlighting the achievements of Buhari’s government in different sectors between 2015 and 2023, signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In the fact sheet, the presidency listed Nigerians who became heads of various global organisations with the help and support of President Buhari.

According to the presidency, President Buhari was instrumental in the appointment of the former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) in 2017 and his designation as the African Union Anti-Corruption Champion in 2018.

It stated that President also supported the former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in her election as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2021. The presidency said Okonjo-Iweala became the first African and first woman to hold the position.

Other Nigerians who enjoyed the help of the President included the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, who was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2020; the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Benedict Oramah, who was re-elected for a second term in 2020.

Late Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries; elected in 2016, re-elected in 2019; Chile Eboe-Osuji, President of the International Criminal Court, who was elected in 2018,

Others include Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, 2019–2020; Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner, African Union Commission’s Department for Political Affairs & Peace and Security, elected 2021; Funke Adeyemi, elected Secretary-General of the African Civil Aviation Commission in 2022; Mustafa Shehu elected President of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations in 2022, Osahon Enabulele elected President of the World Medical Association, in 2022, among others.