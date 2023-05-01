Presidency Lists 37 Bills Signed Into Law By Buhari

The Presidency, on Sunday, listed thirty-seven bills signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari during his eight years of administration.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement highlighting a 90-page Fact Sheet chronicling the high points of the Buhari government.

According to the statement titled ‘Buhari’s footprint on the sands of time,’ the presidency stated that a look at the Fact Sheet shows that President Buhari came, and served the country meritoriously.

Below are the bills signed into law by President Buhari.

Electoral Act, 2022, Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, The Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022; The Defence Research and Development Authority Act, 2022; Nigerian Copyright Act, 2022; National Health Insurance Authority Act, 2022; Nigerian Startup Act, 2022; Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022, which repeals the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended.

Others include the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022; Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Act, 2022; and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which repeals the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 as amended in 2013, and provides for the effective implementation of international instruments on the prevention and combating of terrorism and suppression of the financing of terrorism.

The presidency also noted that the Buhari-led government had struck profitable ties and signed various Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) across infrastructural, security, economy, and humanitarian lines.

These foreign entities include the United Nations, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arabs Emirates, Morocco, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Germany, among others.