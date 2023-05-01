Peter Obi, Fayemi To Become Lecturers At Nigerian Varsity

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, have agreed to become visiting lecturers at the Western Delta University in Oghara, Delta State.

Naija News reports that the former governors both made the commitment to become visiting lecturers at the 15th Founders’ Day lecture of the University at the weekend.

The visitor to the University and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, appealed to Obi to join Fayemi as a lecturer in the institution and contribute their quota to the development of education in the country.

Ibori described Obi as an experienced leader who has greatly contributed to nation-building and to the human capital development in the nation.

In his remarks, the LP flagbearer agreed to help set up the institution and to join as a visiting professor and urged the students to remain committed to their educational pursuits.

The former Anambra governor also urged political office holders to go beyond the barriers of political partisanship, tribal affiliations, and religious inclinations in their contributions to the development of society.

Obi said even though Ibori and Fayemi were in different political parties from him, he attended the event because of his love for education and its developmental impact on the nation.

He emphasized that political parties should present credible candidates based on character, competence, integrity, and emulatable track records, and when they are given the opportunity to serve, they must serve without recourse to any form of bigotry.

In his lecture, Fayemi, who delivered the lecture at the well-attended event with the title “Sub-National Governance, the Ekiti State Example” promised to set up the School of Policy Implementation in the institution and to become the first lecturer once the school is completed.

Among eminent Nigerians that attended the event were former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan; Chairman of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel, Chief Nduka Obiagbena; Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; Prof. G.G. Darah and a host of academicians and captains of industry.