May Day: Treat Workers With Respect, Dignity – CAN Urges FG, Employers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended workers in Nigeria as the country marks this year’s Workers’ Day on May 1.

Speaking on behalf of the Christian community in a statement issued on Monday (today), CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged the Nigerian government employers of labour to ensure that workers are treated with dignity and respect in the country.

Okoh also appealed to the concerned stakeholders to provide workers with favourable work conditions.

In the statement, Archbishop Okoh reiterated CAN’s commitment to promoting the welfare and well-being of Nigerian workers.

The statement reads: “The Christian Association of Nigeria extends warm greetings to all Nigerian workers on this year’s May Day celebration. As we commemorate this day, we recognize Nigerian workers’ invaluable contributions to our great nation’s growth and development.

“We commend the resilience, dedication, and hard work of Nigerian workers, who have continued to drive the economy forward despite the nation’s numerous challenges. We recognize their daily sacrifices to ensure that their families and the nation have a better future.

“As Christians, we believe that work is not just a means of earning a living but also a means of fulfilling our God-given purpose on earth. We, therefore, encourage all Nigerian workers to continue to approach their work with diligence, excellence, and integrity, knowing that their labour is not in vain.”

The statement added: “We also want to use this occasion to express our solidarity with Nigerian workers who have been adversely affected by the current economic situation. So, we call on the government and employers to ensure that workers are treated with dignity and respect and provided with decent working conditions, fair wages, and job security.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria is committed to working with stakeholders to promote the welfare and well-being of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies and programmes that will enhance their productivity, skills, and job opportunities.

“Once again, we congratulate Nigerian workers on this year’s May Day celebration and urge them to continue to uphold the dignity of labour.”