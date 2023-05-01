May Day: Ngige Meets Peter Obi In Abuja [Video]

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the two former Governors of Anambra State met on Monday during the Workers’ Day celebration at Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

During the meeting, Ngige teased the LP flagbearer to go to the field and look for votes and leave the workers to celebrate May Day, but Obi acknowledged the minister as his own senior brother.

Ngige said: “Leave us to do our Labour Day here oo, go to the field and look for votes.”

Obi replied in his usual style: “My own senior brother.”

Ngige, however, offered Obi a seat and quickly brought out a face cap and placed it on his head.

Watch the video below.

Photos Of Peter Obi At May Day Rally In Abuja

In a related development, photos of the LP flagbearer at Eagle Square Abuja for the May Day celebration of Workers Day have emerged.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State was reportedly hailed as he mounted the podium to speak during the annual event today.

Obi was joined on the podium alongside the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and embattled suspended National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, and other chieftains of his party as he addressed workers today in Abuja.