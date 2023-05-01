May Day: Atiku Decry N30,000 Minimum Wage

As Nigerian workers join in the occasion of the International Workers Day celebrated on May 1 every year, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has decried the N30,000 minimum wage paid by the Nigerian government.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President complained that the N30,000 minimum wage is no longer sufficient for an average Nigerian worker.

The PDP flag bearer made the pronouncement in a statement to felicitate Nigerian workers on the occasion of the International Workers Day, which is today.

He urged Nigerian workers not to despair but be hopeful, noting that he understands how the lives and welfare of workers and their families have been reduced to the “abyss of mere existence due to the litany of policy errors by the ruling APC government which created insecurity in all facets of workers’ lives — food, shelter, health, wealth and education.”

He also noted that workers should see the 2023 Worker’s Day as a moment for “sober reflection and stock-taking given the myriad of socio-economic tribulations facing them in the last eight years.”

He said “In Nigeria of today, the minimum wage of N30,000 cannot buy a full bag of rice, let alone cloth or pay for a worker’s many utility bills. Hyperinflation in all sectors of our nation has constituted serious socio-economic strangulation to the average Nigerian worker, who’s now poorer than in 2015 when APC came to power.”