Leeds United Players Apologize For Snubbing Supporters

Leeds United players have apologized for snubbing their supporters before their unexpected defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Before their 4-1 defeat, a video of Leeds United players leaving the team hotel appeared to show them snubbing spectators, including a little child.

After snubbing the supporters, the players made the incident more annoying to the club’s fans as they went on to lose their 4th game in five games at Vitality Stadium.

A joint statement from Leeds players issued on Monday read, “Firstly, the performance was not good enough.

“There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

“What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can’t express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad.

“On a matchday, we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but also that we are on time when leaving for games.

“However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful.”

Leeds United are just one point above the danger zone after collecting only one point in their previous five games.

Due to their poor run which could force them into relegation, the club’s management is considering parting ways with the club’s manager Javi Gracia.

With matches against Manchester City and Newcastle coming up before trips to West Ham and Tottenham at Elland Road to end the season, Leeds may have the toughest schedule among the teams fighting for safety.

They conceded a Premier League record 23 goals in April, the most by any team in the league since Birmingham gave up 23 goals in April 1965.