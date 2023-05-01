Last One Year Uninteresting For Nigerian Workers – TUC  

The last past one year has been described as uninteresting for Nigerian workers.

This was the position of the President General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo.

According to him, the last one year was not fascinating for the average Nigerian worker.

Osifo as gathered by Naija News said the various levels of difficulties and hardship faced by workers in the last year, made it quite uninteresting.

The TUC boss made this known when he featured on Monday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily in the instance of the International Worker’s Day.

He claimed that the purchasing power of the average Nigerian worker has depleted, noting that it was the reason TUC and other sister bodies have been clamoring for a change in the duration it takes government to review minimum wage, which in Nigeria’s case is five years.

Osifo argued that the minimum wage which currently stands at N30,000; has lost its value when compared to 2019 when the law to increase the wage was put into place.

He said “If you check that 30,000 naira as at then (2019), if you check the value, thirty thousand could give you like 2, 3, 4 bags of rice, but today, where are we relating to that?

“We spend naira but literally every thing we consume, we import, so when you check the value of that 30,000 naira as at then when the dollar was somewhere between 300 and 350, if you check it then the minimum wage was approximately $100. But today, if you marry that viz-a-viz what is happening in the parallel market, then it is somewhere around $50, so what this means is that the exchange rate has actually affected the value of the naira which literally determines the purchasing power in the market.

“Today we are in real crisis.”