Interpol Invites Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari For Declaring Binani Governor-Elect

The suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commission (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari has been invited by Interpol.

Recall that Yunusa-Ari controversially declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani governor-elect, while collation was ongoing.

INEC, however, distanced itself from the REC’s declaration days before declaring the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, the winner of the governorship election.

The electoral body also summoned Yunusa-Ari to its headquarters in Abuja, but he failed to appear for question over his decision to announce the candidate of the APC.

Meanwhile, Interpol invited the REC to give him the chance to defend his declaration.

A letter from Interpol charged Yunusa-Ari to report to the National Central Bureau in Abuja for questioning.

The letter reads, “The bureau is investigating a case of conduct likely to cause a breach of the public peace, violation of oaths of neutrality, impersonating a collation/returning officer, disobedience to lawful order/directive, impersonation and announcing false governorship result of the just concluded Adamawa State governorship supplementary election.”

The letter which was signed by an assistant inspector-general of police in charge of Interpol, however, did not state the date for the REC to appear.