Gov Yahaya Bello Applauds Kogi Workers, Makes Pledge To Them 

As Nigerian workers join their counterparts in other nations to celebrate this year’s International Workers’ Day, workers in Kogi State have been applauded for their commitment.

This is as the state governor, Yahaya Bello, appreciated the efforts of workers in the state and across Nigeria on the instance of this year’s International Workers’ Day, Naija News learnt.

According to the governor, who described Kogi’s workforce as second to none, said he was proud of them and recognizes their significant contribution to the development of the state and the nation as he acknowledges the critical role they play in the growth of the country.

Bello, however, pledged that their sacrifices will not be in vain, saying their hard work, dedication, and sacrifices to form the backbone of the economy won’t be over looked.

He said despite the past year’s challenges, workers have remained committed to their work, and he pledged his administration’s commitment to continue supporting them, while creating an enabling environment for them to thrive, and improving their working conditions and welfare.

