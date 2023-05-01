Go Back To Your Country – Ghanaian Wig Sellers’ Association Scatter Wig Fair Organized By Nigerian Brand

The Ghana Wig Sellers Association (GWSA) on Monday destroyed a wig fair organized by a Nigerian-owned hair brand selling at a cheaper rate.

The development comes after the Nigerian wig brand decided to hold a wig fair to sell their hair product at a cheaper rate to customers against the fixed rate by the Ghanaian hair association.

The clips that surfaced on social media captured placards asking the Nigerian brand to go back to their country.

Some members of the Ghanaian hair association also stormed the venue of the fair, disrupted the event, and destroyed properties at the venue.

Speaking about the issue, one tessy-abel shared videos and photos from the scene with the caption,” how can you sabotage someone’s business and investment like this because of greed and expect to prosper.”