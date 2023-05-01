Different Men Told Me They Slept With My Girlfriend – BBNaija Ike

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema has claimed that different people told him that they slept with his girlfriend.

The reality TV star made the claim during an interview with The Honest Bunch podcast co-hosted by actor, Nedu.

He recounted how a bigwig once opened up to him that he slept with his girlfriend.

Onyema said the men who slept with his girlfriend mocked him by telling him their sexual escapades with her.

Ike said, “People have told me they slept with my babe more than once. I have been up to like two guys, one was a chairman [bigwig], I can’t touch him. I said, ‘Daddy, don’t worry. I hope you enjoyed it?’.

“They be like, ‘You love her? You love when she does doggy?’ [Laughs]. I will be like, ‘Baba, she did that with you too?’ And they will like, ‘Ah! She bad o, no worry’.”

Speaking further Onyema said many Lagos residents are dating the same people unknowingly.

He said it is better to keep Lagos’ relationship private than to be embarrassed by someone who is also dating your partner.

The reality star said, “W all dey f*ck each other, we all dey date each other. No worry. I feel like this whole thing now, when it was business, some people will share it, some people won’t share it. When it’s relationship, some people will share it, some people won’t share it.

“Again, back to Psychology, if that relationship is so important to you, maybe you won’t share it [the relationship on social media]. Because if you share it, problems will come. If you are ready to struggle through those problems, then you will make it. If not, don’t worry.”