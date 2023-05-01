Confed Cup: Young Africans of Tanzania Knock Out Rivers United

Young Africans of Tanzania eliminated Rivers United from the 2022-2023 CAF Confederation Cup in the quarter-final stage on Sunday.

After beating the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions 2-0 in Uyo, the Young Africans played 0-0 with the Nigerian team in the second leg in Dar es Salaam on April 30.

Since Rivers United could not make up for the 2 goals deficit from the first leg, their journey in the continental club competition has ended in the quarter-final stage.

Naija News recalls that Fiston Mayele, a striker from the Congo, scored twice in Uyo the previous week to give the Tanzanians a lead going into the rematch.

Ahead of the second leg clash, Rivers United claimed that five of their first-team players were out with different forms of sickness on Saturday night after a harmful chemical was allegedly sprayed on their official team bus in Dar es Salaam.

Now that they are out of the continental club competition, Rivers United will focus on their domestic competition, where they have three league games in hand and a crucial matchup against Enyimba in the Federation Cup round of 64.

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants will face Young Africans in the semi-final of the Confederation Cup after defeating Pyramids of Egypt 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

In the first leg, Marumo Gallants and Pyramids played 1-1 in Egypt, while in the second leg, Marumo Gallants prevailed 1-0.