Buhari To Officially Inaugurate Zuba Estate On Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, inaugurate the Zuba Housing Estate.

Naija News learnt that Buhari will perform the official opening by 10 am while the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola is the chief host.

The Zuba Mass Housing Estate built by the Federal Housing Authority sits on 18 hectares of land consisting of 746 housing units and would be replicated across the country.

The housing of 764 units gives a total of 16 blocks of 3-bedroom flats in a block of 8 flats; 32 blocks of 2-bedroom flats in a block of 8 flats; 14 blocks of 1-bedroom flats in a block of 16 flats and 5 blocks of terrace duplexes in 4 rows.

The estate is already serviced with completed standard infrastructure such as roads and drains, external water distribution network, electricity external reticulation, perimeter fence work, 3 water stations, injector transformers, civil works, and servicing of blocks with underground cables.

Buhari Trained 25,000 Community Policing Officers

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has trained 25,000 Community Policing Officers in Police Colleges across the country.

Adesina, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the interventions of the Buhari’s government had imparted on nearly all sectors of the national landscape.

According to the presidential aide, the trained officers would serve as liaisons between the police and their local communities and also assist in intelligence gathering.

He explained that the president, in September, 2020, assented to the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020; the first fundamental reform of police enabling legislation since the colonial Police Act of 1943.