Buhari Present As Wife’s Niece Ties Knot With Bauchi Lover

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari on Sunday received a delegation from the family of Mohammed Abdallah, the groom to Aisha Halilu, a niece to the first lady.

The delegation of the groom’s family was led by the former minister of foreign affairs Babagana Kingibe and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Buhari was captured dressed in his customary white attire addressing the family of the groom.

Mrs Buhari, via her Instagram, shared photos of the occasion which took place on Sunday.

The president’s daughters Zahra, Hanan and Hadiza were also present. They all posed for photos with the bride who stood out in her white outfit.

Buhari posed for photos with the men, with Mohammed standing by his left hand side. He also posed with the bride and another woman.

Mrs Buhari captioned the pictures, “Alhamdulillah. Today my niece Aisha MOH’D Halilu married to MOH’D Kamal Abdallah from Bauchi State. The delegation led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and H E Bala MOH’D Gov of Bauchi state.”

The first lady prayed for Aisha that her marriage would experience love and peace.

“May the Almighty Allah bless their Union and grant them an everlasting love and peace in their matrimonial home. Alhamdulillah,” she said.

See photos below;