Buhari Has Done Well For South East – Ohanaeze President, Iwuanyanwu

The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his impact in the South East.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian billionaire and elder statesman gave the commendation during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday.

Iwuanyanwu stated that President Buhari should be commended for his contribution to the development of infrastructure in the South East region.

He applauded the Buhari government for the construction of the Second Niger uelBridge which was commissioned last year, the construction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and the dredging of the Oguta Lake by the Nigerian Navy and the Imo State Government.

Iwuanyanwu Pledges To Secure Nnamdi Kanu Release

Meanwhile, Iwuanyanwu has promised to work towards securing the release of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, who is being prosecuted for treason by the federal government, and to focus on regional development.

He outlined his administration’s priorities, including reviving agriculture and industries in the Southeast, focusing on information and communication technology. He also emphasized the need to revitalize the educational system and reposition the region’s health sector.

Another essential goal for Iwuanyanwu is to evaluate the possibility of generating electricity using coal deposits in Enugu, which could provide a much-needed energy source for the region.

Furthermore, the elder statesman plans to create an Ohanaeze investment company and a cultural center to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people.

The new Ohanaeze leader also aims to secure an additional state for the South-east, which currently has only five states compared to other regions in the country.

“Several political conferences have recommended the creation of an additional state in the South-east to bring the number of states to six. So far, this has not been actualized. I will make sure that during my tenure (as Ohanaeze president-general), an additional state is created for the Southeast,” Iwuanyanwu assured.