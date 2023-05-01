Peter Obi Speaks On Visiting Tinubu, UK Arrest

The Labour Party presidential candidate during the last general elections, Peter Obi, stated on Monday night that he did not visit President-elect Bola Tinubu, as rumoured on social media.

He clarified that the false information and manipulated photos are part of the opposition’s efforts to undermine his goals.

During an interview on Arise TV, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said, “I didn’t visit anybody.”

He reiterated his commitment to justice and plans to pursue the case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to its conclusion.

Obi also confirmed that he does not hold United Kingdom citizenship. Although he lived in the country for some time, he returned his “unlimited residency permit” to the authorities before leaving the UK.

Regarding his recent “arrest” in London, Obi clarified that it was merely a routine immigration check, stating, “I was stopped for a routine immigration check which didn’t last more than 20 minutes. I was never arrested.”

As for the alleged internal crisis within the Labour Party, Obi dismissed it as the “rascality” of paid agents trying to derail the party’s pursuit of justice. He emphasized that there are no issues in the party and that Abure remains their chairman.

