Ex-NBA President, Wali Regains Freedom From Kidnappers After Two Weeks

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Okey Wali, has been released by his abductors after two weeks in captivity.

Some unknown gunmen reportedly dressed in military uniform had abducted the legal practitioner at the Obiri-Kwere area of the East-West Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State days ago, Naija News recalls.

However, the NBA chairman of, Port Harcourt Branch, Viktor Benibo, confirmed on Monday that Wali has been released.

“He is in his house. He was released in the early hours of today,” he told the PUNCH.

It could be recalled that Wali was kidnapped by gunmen who intercepted his vehicle, opened fire and killed his driver and one other aide before whisking him away.

Naija News understands that it was the second time Wali would be abducted, a development said to have raised concerns among his colleagues in Rivers State.

Before now, the NBA Port Harcourt branch had called for Wali’s unconditional release. The immediate past NBA Chairman, Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere, had said the association was pained that Wali was having such an experience a second time.

Nyekwere, who noted that Wali was a former chairman of the NBA, Port Harcourt branch, had said that the fact that two persons that were in his company were killed showed that the kidnappers were on a mission, describing them as ‘daredevil’.

Nyekwere had said, “We (NBA, Port Harcourt) are in low spirit. It is very unfortunate and this is the second time he will be having the experience (abduction). That is why we are distraught.

“We don’t know who is doing this. You know he is the 26th president of the NBA. He was also a former chairman of the NBA, Port Harcourt branch.

“So, all of us feel pained that this happened to him. We pray that the abductors release him unhurt, while the security agencies too should do their best to ensure he is safely released.”

Two Fridays ago, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, reportedly said that efforts had been intensified to ensure Wali’s release.

The police spokesperson had said, “We are on top of the situation. You know we cannot disclose our modus operandi, but rest assured that the police are not sleeping.

“We are working round the clock to ensure he is released unhurt as well as to apprehend the perpetrators and make them face justice.”