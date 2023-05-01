Boko Haram: Another Chibok School Girl Rescued With Pregnancy

After nine years away from home, one of the victims of the mass abduction of female students at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, has been rescued.

The victim who was abducted years ago as a teenager was rescued with pregnancy and with a child.

A report obtained by Naija News on Monday revealed that the rescued, now 26-year-old, was found pregnant. The report confirmed her name to be Hauwa Maltha, with serial number two on the list of secondary school girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Chibok on April 14, 2014.

It was gathered that she was rescued by the troops of the Nigerian Army on April 21, 2023, along with her three-year-old baby, during the troops’ operations in the Lagara area of Borno State.

Details in the report by Leadership claimed that while in captivity, Maltha, a Kibaku tribe in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, got married in Gulukos to one Salman, a cameraman to the late terrorist leader, Ibrahim Shekau.

The report revealed further that Salman died in Lake Chad, and after his death, Maltha remarried one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had two children with him.

However, her second husband, Mallam Muhammad, was later killed in Ukuba terrorist enclave in Sambisa Forest during clashes between JAS/ISWAP rivals.

It was reported that Hauwa, who is about eight months and two weeks pregnant, has undergone a thorough medical examination along with her baby since she was rescued.

After she has been certified to be medically fine, she and her baby, Fatima, will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further management.

Naija News reports that Maltha and her classmates were snatched away by Boko Haram terrorists on the night of April 14, 2014.

The 276 kidnap victims are mostly Christian female students who were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, a development that generated a barrage of reactions across the globe.