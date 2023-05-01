Ayra Starr Placed On Immediate Bed Rest, Cancels All US Shows

Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has canceled all her shows in different cities of the United States over ill health.

Ayra Starr was also billed to perform at the ‘Something In The Water Concert’ in Virginia City alongside ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and a host of other top stars.

Naija News reports that the singer, in a statement on her Instagram story on Sunday night, disclosed that her doctor had placed her on immediate bed rest.

The Mavin star also apologized to fans over her inability to attend her much-anticipated show and promised to be back in a special way.

The statement read, “DC, VA & Houston your girl is going through it. My doctor has advised I slow down, hence I’m on immediate bed rest.

“So sorry I couldn’t meet every one of you as planned. I’m also sorry you feel let down but I promise to be back in a special way for you when we’ll have a magical time.

“I appreciate your prayers and well wishes #styvesdc #somethinginthewater #industryniteusa.”

My Muslim Teacher Prophesied That Mavin Records Would Sign Me

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr has recounted how one of her secondary school teachers prophesied when she was 14 years old that she will one day be signed by Mavin Records.

The superstar revealed that she attended a Deeper Life School where she was constantly scolded for flouting the rules.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan, the Mavin signee said that two of her male teachers encourage her to take her passion for singing seriously.

The ‘Sability’ crooner said her Mathematics teacher, a Muslim, not only encouraged her to join the choir but also prophesied that Mavin Records will sign her in the future.