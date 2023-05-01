Atiku Hosts Maitala Family Ahead Of Daughter’s Wedding [Photos]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, hosted the family of Alhaji Iliyasu Maitala, who had come asking for the hands of one of his daughters, Laila Atiku, in marriage.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter page, Abubakar expressed his happiness to meet the Maitala family and appreciated them for coming to meet with his family.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prayed for God’s grace and mercies upon the new relationship between the two families.

He wrote: “It was much to my delight to host the family of Alhaji Iliyasu Maitala, who had come asking for the hands of one of my daughters, Ms Laila Atiku, in marriage. I thank Allah SWT for the opportunity of this day and pray for His grace and mercies upon the new relationship between our two families. -AA”

See photos below

“Undue, Unlawful And Invalid” – Atiku Tells Tribunal Why Tinubu Can’t Be President Of Nigeria

Atiku has advanced reasons why Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should not have been declared the President-elect of Nigeria.

Naija News reports Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared as the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Tinubu’s victory is been challenged in court by Atiku.

According to a response to Tinubu’s preliminary objection filed before the presidential election petition court in Abuja, Atiku claims among other things that the dual citizenship possed by Tinubu disqualifies him from contesting the presidential election.