Asari Dokubo Reveals Which Region Should Produce Next Senate President

Former Niger Delta militant, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has opined that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone the 10th Senate Presidency to the South East.

Naija News reports that following the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, the agitation has shifted to who becomes the next Senate President and next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Relevant stakeholders from the South East have called on the ruling party to zone the next Senate President to the region, while stakeholders from the North West have called for the position to be given to the zone.

South-East stakeholders anchored their call on the fact that the country failed to produce a South East president, hence the region should produce the Senate President.

In a live video feed on his Facebook page over the weekend, Dokubo urged the ruling to consider the Southeast region for the Senate President in its zoning formula for principal officers in the 10th Senate.

He stated that it would be politically correct to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East as it would mend wounds, and ensure togetherness, thereby creating unity in the polity.

He argued that although the South Eastern states rejected the APC in the presidential election, the region would not have any reason to complain when given the Senate President position.

The freedom fighter cautioned that Tinubu might be set up to fail if the South East is not recognized and may spell doom for his administration.

He said: “But for me, Mr. President, and my senior brother, give the Senate President to the Southeast. All of this country must come together as we mend the wounds.”

“Any claims that the Igbo are under-represented will be disproved by giving them that position. For the position of Senate President, I have no favorite.”

Dokubo also stated that the Senate President position in the 10th National Assembly should not be zoned to the South-South region because the zone will occupy a lot of ministerial positions and the biggest is the oil ministry.