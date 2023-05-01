Akpabio Meets Buhari, Discusses Senate Presidency Ambition

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and senator-elect for the Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for President of the 10th Senate on Sunday in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that Akpabio promised to collaborate with the incoming administration for the benefit of the country’s youth.

The announcement came shortly after another Senate presidential hopeful, Abdulaziz Yari, visited Buhari and called for the North to produce the next Senate leader due to its significant contribution to President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Akpabio shared his plans if elected to the third highest office in the country.

He said, “I intend to bring a lot of reforms into the Senate, in the way and manner we do business, to assist the next administration to succeed. We will be very thorough in doing everything; we’ll bring about loyalty to the Constitution, we’ll bring about loyalty to Nigerians.”

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor stated that his senate presidency would address issues through legislation to empower Nigerians, particularly the youth.

Akpabio emphasized his commitment to creating opportunities for the youth, saying, “With the restiveness that we are seeing across the nation, we’ll do our best to make good laws and to assist the administration to bring about policies that will empower the youths of the country.”

He added that he would focus on empowerment programs that prevent the use of youths for criminal activities and political gain.

“So, we’ll get them working and I believe that with the help of the Almighty, both the National Assembly and the Executive will do a lot for the youths of this country,” he said.

Akpabio also confirmed ongoing consultations with fellow lawmakers and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, describing the positive reception to his intentions as akin to an expectant mother about to give birth.