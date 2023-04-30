What Obidients Did For Peter Obi Should Be Respected – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has lauded supporters of the Labour Party (LP) popularly known as the ‘Obidients’ following the massive votes polled at the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Reno during an interview with ARISE TV on Sunday, April 30, 2023, said what ‘Obidents’ did for Peter Obi should be respected.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have won the 2023 election if the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi had not left the party.

The social media critic commended how the former governor of Anambra State was able to galvanize a movement that gave him 6 million votes within 8 months of leaving PDP.

Reno said Peter Obi might be used as a case study in the future at world universities, adding that he almost replicated what Emmanuel Macro did with his party in France.

Reno Omokri Warns Factional LP

A former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has warned the Labour Party (LP) against questioning the authority of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reno stated this while reacting to the internal crisis in the party over a leadership tussle.

Naija News reports that the factional Chairman of the LP, Bashir Apapa, had declared the Asaba National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party as illegal, stating that Peter Obi is unqualified to rule the country.

He also stated that the presence of the LP flag bearer has exposed him as disobedient to the Federal High Court Order in Abuja, which sustained the restraining order on the National Chairman of the Labour Party and three others from parading themselves as officials of the Party.

Reacting to the internal crisis in the party on Wednesday, Omokri said the factional leaders have to recognise Obi’s sacrifice that transformed the party in less than a year.

He argued that the former Anambra State Governor’s sacrifice was enough for the LP factional leaders to overlook his lapses.