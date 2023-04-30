Tinubu Sets Criteria As Masari, El-Rufai, Bagudu Jostle For SGF Slot

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu has reportedly set criteria to appoint the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

With Tinubu set to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023, there are indications that the North-West geo-political zone may get the office of the SGF.

Politicians in the region in the last few weeks have been making emphasis on the contribution of the massive votes to ths victory of Tinubu in the presidential election.

Sources close to Tinubu that spoke with Vanguard on Tinubu’s criteria said he is looking out for a commitment to serve, diligence, loyalty, competence and a history devoid of unnecessary controversy.

Those close to Defence House said Tinubu wants an SGF who is level-headed and diligent and not one given to unnecessary controversies and controversies which may obfuscate the essence of government policies if ventilated in a manner that evokes suspicion from the Nigerian public.

According to Vanguard, there are three major frontrunners vying for the job of SGF.

The contenders are Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Each of the contenders has played a major role in the emergence of Tinubu as the President-elect.

However, president-elect Tinubu is said to be set to pull off a joker.

Whatever the joker will be, Tinubu is keeping it to himself.

In the end, he is expected to appoint a person who would help him ensure the effective coordination and monitoring of the implementation of government policies and programmes.