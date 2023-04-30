Police Arrest Ritualist Who Offered 1 Million Naira Bribe In Ogun

A suspected member of a ritualist syndicate, who allegedly killed and dismembered one Oyindamola Adeyemi at Ijebu-Ode on January 28, has has been arrested by the Police Command in Ogun State.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, where he confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Friday at Ijade-Iloti area of Ijebu-Ode.

He added that the suspect offered the policemen who arrested him N1 million bribe which was rejected, maintaining that the suspect was apprehended following painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional Headquarters, which led them to his hideout.

“The suspect, who had been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, took to flight immediately he heard that he had been mentioned by his colleagues.

“Since then, the DPO, Obalende division, Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on his trail with a view to arresting him and possibly recovering the deceased’s two legs from him and prosecuting him with his colleagues-in-crime.

“Luck, however, ran against him when he was apprehended at his Ijade-Iloti hideout on April 28,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department in order to prosecute him with other members of his syndicate.