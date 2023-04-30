Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 30th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 30th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Aspirants hoping to occupy leadership positions in the two chambers of the National Assembly have intensified lobbying their colleagues and other stakeholders, including the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Progressive Governors’ Forum even as Wednesday’s planned meeting of the ruling party’s National Working Committee is expected to seal their fate.

The Guardian: When President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, takes the reins on May 29, 2023, he would buckle under the hefty yoke of over $103.11b (N46.25t) debt left behind by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. Unlike Buhari who inherited a debt of approximately $10.32b in 2015, Tinubu will also contend with another N22.7t Ways and Means Advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Vanguard: This expose on the powers and influence of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF will show that the office is very powerful, and President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu must get it right by appointing an unblemished individual and one that can be trusted.

ThisDay: Strong indications emerged at the weekend that the strategists of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu are showing strong interest on who becomes the next President of the Senate due to the uncertainty of the outcome of the various petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory at the election tribunal, THISDAY has learnt.

The Nation: The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has risen in his own defence over his April 16 declaration of Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the recent governorship election in the state.

Daily Post: General Martin Luther Agwai (retd), a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces in 1972 and has held several positions including Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces and Director of Military Training at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. He was the Nigerian Military Adviser at Harare, covering the whole of Southern Africa between 1993 and 1996.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.