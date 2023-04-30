Kano Governor-elect’s Top Bodyguard Dies [Photo]

Abdulrahman Gambo, the bodyguard to Kano state governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf, has lost his life in a fatal road crash along the Kano-Bichi federal High way on Saturday afternoon.

Daily Independent reports that the late Gambo’s colleague, identified as Cena, also survived the crash.

According to eyewitnesses, Cena is at an unnamed Health facility in Kano State.

It was gathered that the top bodyguards had gone to attend a private wedding at Bichi.

The source added that on their return journey to Kano, their car “skidded off the highway surmounted several times and left one occupant dead, while the other one survived.”

Late Gambo has been buried in Kano in line with the dictates of Shariah.

Reacting to the incident, Abba Kabir Yusuf said, “I’m deeply saddened to receive the news of the death of a member of my security detail, Abdulrahman Gambo, in a car accident.”

The governor-elect explained that “Abdulrahman was a passionate and loyal member of my team. And, I and everyone around will miss him.”

He, therefore, prayed unto Allah to grant him eternal rest and forgive his shortcomings.