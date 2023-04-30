Iyabo Ojo’s Lover Showers Her With Love As She Unveils New Project

The lover of Nollywood actress cum TikTok star, Iyabo Ojo, Paulo Okoye has showered her with praises after she took to the photo and video sharing app to unveil her latest project.

Naija News reports that the movie star announced the launching of a closet, which involves her son, Festus and daughter, Priscilla on Sunday.

According to the talented actress, the success of the gaint structure was due to God’s grace.

She further appreciated God for the grand opening of the store, sharing a video on her Instagram page that captured the outlook and the interior of her children’s clothing outlet reportedly situated in Lekki, Lagos state.

She wrote: ”It has officially opened. It can only be God. It’s with great gratitude to God that my joy of inestimable values @festo_baba @its.priscy & my humble self announce the official grand opening of our new clothing outlet opening today.”

Many, including her lover, Paulo Okoye, showered her with praise and love for the success of her clothing outlet. He expressed pride in his workaholic lover, wishing her to shine on.

He wrote: “Super Proud My EzeNwanyi !!!! Workaholic!!!! Deco-designer 👩‍🎨 Toooobaddd !!!! ShineOn MamaM.”