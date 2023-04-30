‘It’s Forever Thing, I Assure You’ – Davido Says As He Celebrates Chioma On Her Birthday

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has celebrated his wife, Chioma on her birthday, today.

Naija News reports that the singer via his Instagram page on Sunday shared a photo of Chioma reassuring her of his love, adding that it is a ‘Forever thing.’

He wrote, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby @thechefchi! God bless you.

“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”

Over the past two years, the duo have been in the public eye over their relationship.

Recall, the musician had proposed to the celebrity chef in September 2019 after the couple had staged a low-key introduction ceremony.

However, the wedding did not hold until after the singer secretly paid Chioma’s bride price in the wake of their son’s death, Ifeanyi Adeleke last year.

Ifeanyi, the only son of Davido with his third baby mama turned wife, Chioma Rowland drowned in a pool at the singer Banana Island residences last year.

Nigerian Journalist, Stella Dimoko had noted that the ‘Assurance’ crooner completed the rites to allow the Adeleke’s family to bury their son, Ifeanyi.

Following the full payment of Chioma’s bride price, Davido has officially updated his Wikipedia proclaiming the ‘husband and spouse’ title to the celebrity chef.