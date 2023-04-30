Igbos Will No Longer Beg Anybody For Political Appointment – Madubuike

An erstwhile Minister for Education and Health, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, has said that Ndigbo would never again beg for political appointments.

Madubuike stated this while reacting to the exclusion of Igbos from the Transition Committee of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Vanguard, the elder statesman lamented that Igbos are tired of begging for inclusion in a country where they are serious stakeholders.

He said, “We are not going to beg anybody to do what we think is just and right. No!

”We are tired of begging in a country that we are serious stakeholders especially when we know we are bringing something to table.

”Nigeria’s rejection of the Igbo is her loss because we have talents that are marketable.”

Speaking Madubuike argued that Igbos have suffered a lot of marginalisation in Nigeria and had adjusted their minds to their fate expressing confidence that better days are on the horizon.

“We have endured margination for over a century now. So, we just need to get our loins guarded as we strategise, and plan for better days which must surely come,” he added.

Also the former Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Umuahia North, HRM Eze Philp Ajomuiwe, said the action of the President-elect had portrayed him as “a tribal President”.

The monarch said that exclusion of the entire Igbo race from Tinubu’s list ”means Ndigbo are not accepted in Nigeria”.