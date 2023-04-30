Cubana Chief Priest Celebrates Chioma Rowland Amid Rumoured Beef With Davido

Celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has penned a note on Instagram in celebration of Chioma Rowland, wife of Nigerian singer, Davido.

The celebrity barman via his Instagram on Sunday shared a picture of himself and Chioma while reflecting on the doggedness of Imo indigenes.

Cubana Chief Priest and Chioma are both natives of Imo.

“Happy Birthday Mrs. Chioma Adeleke #thechefchi. Your Positivity Represents Us Imolites. So Well, I Celebrate You Now & Forever Sis. Shine, Win & Live Forever 002, It’s Gonna Be An Amazing Year,” he wrote.

Recall that Davido and Cubana Chief Priest unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to speculations that there is trouble between them.

Cubana Chief Priest did not attend Davido’s Lagos Timeless concert.

Meanwhile, Chioma has been off social media since her son Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at their Banana Island home in Lagos last October.

Her husband Davido also took some time off social media, but has since returned.