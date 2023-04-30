Again, 135 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrendered To Troops In Borno

Reports emerging during the weekend revealed that 135 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members relinquished themselves to troops of the Nigerian Army on the coast of Bama Local Government area of Borno State.

Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, revealed details of the development on Sunday morning, Naija News reports.

The terrorists were reportedly received by troops of Operation Hadin Kai who have been combing Sambisa Forest for days.

Earlier, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion Banki in a joint operation with troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralized an unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists and rescued two humanitarian workers in Sambisa Forest.

According to Zagola, “The terrorists laid down their arms a few days after the troops of 21-Armored Brigade, Bama, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) and 199 Special Forces Battalion in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), stormed 12 hideouts of the terrorists and killed 35 Boko Haram terrorists.”

More details of the recent operation were reportedly disclosed by a military officer who pleaded not to be mentioned in print because he was not authorized to talk to the press.

Giving details of the most recent event, the military officer told the security expert that the terrorists and their family members, 3 males, 6 females and 13 children, from Ngurusoye, and Kelani village surrendered to troops of 202 Battalion in Bama.

In the same vein, one male, 5 females and 6 children, from Kauri, Siraja and Lene Hassana villages surrendered to the troops of the 151 Battalion in Banki Junction.

Sources who also spoke to the PUNCH confirmed that an additional 113 insurgents from Balangaje, Bula -Waziri, Bula – Kurma and Sabil – Huda villages surrendered to the troops of 192 Battalion in the Yamteke community.

“The subjects were handed over to the authorities for profiling,” the publication noted.

Maj. Gen. AE Abubakar, The General Officer Commanding(GOC) 7 Division and Commander of Sect 1 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, while addressing the troops of 21 Armored Brigade Bama, charged them to defeat remnant terrorists and ensure the return of total peace to the North East.

In another development, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion Banki, Operation Hadin Kai, have neutralised unspecified numbers of Boko Haram terrorists and rescued two humanitarian workers in Sambisa Forest.

It was gathered that the insurgents were killed after the troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force and Hybrid forces, stormed the Hideouts of terrorists in Gargash in the axis of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The sources said that in the cause of the engagement, two humanitarian workers abducted from Monguno in 2022 were rescued.

The troops also recovered three Hilux vehicles with one of them mounted with Anti Aircraft guns.