16 People Including Children Burnt To Death In Osun Road Crash

A tragic road crash during the weekend claimed no fewer than sixteen lives in Osun State, Naija News learnt.

Other persons also survived with degrees of injuries in the accident that reportedly happened on Saturday in the Odeomu area of Osun State.

Reports revealed that the disturbing incident which happened opposite Mat Oil involved a white commercial Mazda Bus with registration number APP834XT and a white Lexus Jeep bearing registration number LSR304HW.

Confirming the tragic accident in a statement made available to reporters, the spokesperson of the Osun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agnes Ogungbemi, said some of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

She explained that those injured had been taken to Ise-Oluwa Medical Centre in the town for prompt medical attention.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to journalists said the two vehicles collided, and the bus veered off the road, somersaulting before it caught fire.

Naija News learnt that the accident victims include eleven adults (Male and Female) and five children.

Only one person was identified and taken away by his family members while four others sustained injuries, Channels report says.

FRSC linked the accident to overspeeding by the driver, saying the driver lost control of his wheels. The crash’s impact then triggered a gas cylinder explosion in the bus.

The burnt bodies have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, Osun State by the FRSC rescue team in collaboration with officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Odeomu Division.

Reacting to the incident, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, cautioned motorists against conveying explosive materials like gas cylinders in passenger vehicles.

He said this is due to the dangers they pose to human lives on the road.