Yobo, 219 Others Make It Into Committee To Plan Fubara’s Swearing-In

Former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, and 219 others have made it into the committee to plan the inauguration of the next Rivers State governor,Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

Naija News reports that this is as the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike is set to inaugurate the 220 member planning committee.

It was gathered that members of the committee, were picked from the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs), professions and gender, as well as from the opposition political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The 220-member committee will be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

I Will Be Handing Over Power As A Fulfilled Man – Nyesom Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that he would be handing over to his successor on May 29 as a fulfilled man, having positively impacted the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Governor charged the incoming administration on stewardship

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service organized by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday at All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Rumuokwurushi, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, Wike insisted that only a blind man or an enemy of the state would fail to admit the extent of spread of equitable infrastructure across the state.

He said, “If your politics is not about the interest of your people, then you have a problem; the electorates are now wiser, you must be ready to present a full ‘report card’ to your people by 2027 if you must continue in politics.”

The governor also explained that the party was able to come out victorious in the gubernatorial polls due to evidential impacts in the area of good governance and gender balance.

He said there were females serving as Vice-chairmen in the 23 local government areas with not less than 5 female ward councillors in each area and also a handful of female Senators and Members-elect.

The governor urged the Governor-elect, Siminialayi Fubara and his team not to be distracted by the opposition “bent on dragging them at the tribunal”