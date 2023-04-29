Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 29th April, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 29th April 2023.

Disillusioned adult citizens may have come to terms with the ineptitude and inefficiency of Nigeria’s officialdom, but it becomes a source of worry when teenage citizens are forced to have a taste of it. What becomes of nationalism or patriotism when the next generation understands that their country is a failure or that its salvation is long in coming? The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) may have planted this seed of hopelessness with the shoddy conduct of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME).

The UTME started on Tuesday and will run until May 3, 2023, in 708 Computer Based Test (CBT) centers across the country. No fewer than 1.5 million candidates are registered to take part in the exercise, which has widely been marred by system failure and technical glitches. Imagine a situation where a malfunctioning computer abruptly logged out a candidate who was already undertaking the test. After waiting unsuccessfully for the system to be turned back on, JAMB officials told her to return home and await a text message directing her to a new center where she would conclude her UTME. Three days later, the candidate is yet to hear from JAMB. According to the mother, she’s now so traumatized to even prepare for her WAEC and NECO examinations.

This is a slice of the plight of most candidates who were hoping for a hitch-free UTME. Is the country not inadvertently encouraging the growth of an already embarrassing number of out-of-school children? Smooth conduct of CBT tests should ordinarily not be too much to expect from an organization that had conducted a mock examination to plug loopholes in its operations and firm up preparations for the actual exam. The successful entrance examination for students aspiring to further their education should equally not be too much to expect from JAMB ten years after introducing the CBT model. Although the computer-based test was introduced in 2013, it wasn’t made compulsory until 2015. As such, what amounted to teething problems at the time shouldn’t still be recurring at this time.

The federal government of Nigeria on Friday said it has not dropped the plan to totally remove fuel subsidy in the country by June 2023.

The clarification was given in a statement by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed through her special adviser on media and communications, Yunusa Abdullahi.

The Minister’s clarification follows earlier viral reports in which Ahmed was quoted to have said after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday that the government had shelved earlier plans of petrol subsidy removal in order to consult more widely and allow the incoming government to settle down.

However, the Minister on Friday said the government had no plan to suspend the planned petrol subsidy removal and only wants to expand the subsidy removal committee to include teams from the incoming administration and the state governors.

She added that after deliberations, the NEC categorically stated that the fuel subsidy must be removed because it’s not sustainable.

The governor of River State, Nyesom Wike has met with Nigeria President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Defence House in Abuja.

The Rivers governor met with Tinubu right after he partook in the Friday Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Mosque in Abuja.

Naija News understands that Tinubu had earlier paid homage to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa after which they jointly observed Jumat together at the Villa Mosque.

Lt. Col Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, who was appointed as the An Aide De Camp (ADC) to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is the son of a monarch, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the Elemona of Ilemona in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Yusuf, who will be resuming duties officially on Monday, May 1 completed his OND in computer science at Offa Polytechnic in 2000, and then enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in engineering (electrical-electronics).

Between 2004 and 2005, he attended Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the United Kingdom.

In 2006, he attended the Nigerian Army Intelligence School in Lagos where he was trained in intelligence and security-related subjects in accordance with the Nigerian Army training policies and directives.

Between 2009 and 2018, the multilingual officer, who is fluent in Yoruba, Hausa, English and French, had several military trainings in Mali, Pakistan, China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Wednesday, May 3, for a crucial National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

Naija News reports that the notice of the meeting to all the 24 members of the Committee was issued by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

According to the notice issued on Friday, the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, will preside over the meeting of the party’s administrative organ.

The notice reads: “Distinguished NWC members, HE, the national chairman has called the regular NWC meeting for Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. This notice is given early enough to allow our esteemed members to attend. Thanks for your attention. Good afternoon everyone.

“Time of the meeting 12: noon prompt.”

It was however observed that the agenda of the meeting was not stated in the notice of the meeting.

The factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa has said that there is ongoing negotiation aimed at resolving the crisis in the party.

He stated that the LP presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi and the party’s leadership are working tirelessly to bring the crisis to an end.

Apapa gave this hint on Friday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s News program.

According to him, ”Well, the leaders of the party (LP), including our principal, the presidential candidate (Peter Obi), is also working on it. We are expecting him to call a meeting and once that meeting is called, we sit down and resolve the matter.”

Naija News reports that the crisis in the LP took a wrong turn after Apapa’s faction suspended five executive members, including the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The intention of the Federal Government of Nigeria to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan in the past few hours has been filled with controversy.

Reports on Friday claimed that the hope of many Nigerians in Sudan leaving the country is hanging in the balance.

A source close to the evacuation move, in a chat with Daily Trust, said some Nigerians expected to be evacuated have been abandoned by the embassy officials

The source alleged that the embassy officials joined their families to Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Following the shutting down of Sudanese airspace, flights meant to convey people leaving Sudan have been landing in Egypt and neighbouring countries.

The Nigerian Government had put plans in place to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan to Cairo by road from where they would join flights back home.

The Federal Government took the step after the warring factions in Sudan agreed to a three-day ceasefire.

There are strong indications that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to settle for the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and Jibrin Barau for the position of the Senate President and deputy respectively,

Naija News gathered from Daily Trust that credible sources have disclosed that the president-elect, has communicated his decision to Akpabio and Barau during a meeting held in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had on Tuesday met with Akpabio, Barau, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) and the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji

According to some of the sources, Tinubu had on Tuesday during his meeting which they said was at the instance of the president-elect, Barau was asked to drop his bid for the Senate presidency in the interest of national cohesion, fairness and religious balancing.

The source said “The president-elect told Barau that he is extremely qualified for the job but that he should drop his ambition for the emergence of a Christian to enable his administration to commence on a good footing.

“He said since he (Tinubu) and Senator Kashim Shettima (the vice president-elect) are Muslims, the right thing to do is to support a Christian.

“It was after the pleas that the president-elect told Barau that he would want him to work with Akpabio as deputy Senate president.”

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have reportedly dumped consensus for zoning in the election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the decision was made at the meeting between Tinubu and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) members held at the Defence House in Abuja, on Thursday.

A source privy to the meeting told The Punch that the governors had suggested that the National Assembly principal offices should be zoned rather than picking consensus candidates for the positions.

He said Tinubu agreed with the suggestion of the governors that the party should not settle for consensus candidates for the national assembly leadership positions.

The source stated that the party agreed that just as the president-elect emerged through a democratic process, the leadership of the National Assembly should follow the same route.

The 2022-2023 English Premier League season is winding down as we enter matchday 34 this weekend which means that most of the clubs will have four games left after this coming match week.

The Premier League matchday 34 will commence at Selhurst Park Stadium when Crystal Palace take on West Ham United at 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 29.

After that, Brighton Vs Wolves, and Brentford Vs Nottingham Forest games will take place simultaneously at 3 PM on Saturday.

On Sunday, April 30, there will be five Premier League games for football enthusiasts to enjoy. Interestingly, four of the five games will kick off at the same time (2 PM WAT).

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.