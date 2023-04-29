Ortom Reacts As Buhari Postpones National Population Census

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to postpone the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7 2023.

Naija News earlier reported that Buhari in a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, officially approved the census postponement.

Buhari gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The President approved that a new date would be determined by the incoming administration.

Ortom, in a statement by his spokesman, Terver Akase commended the President “for listening to the voice of reason and directing that the 2023 National Population Census be postponed.”

The governor recalled that he had on April 13, 2023, called on the Federal Government to postpone the planned census until adequate security was guaranteed in the country.

He specifically stated that conducting the census would amount to injustice and deprivation of millions of Nigerians who are living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue State and other parts of the country.

Ortom, therefore, urged the government to ensure that Nigerians whose communities have been taken over by bandits and armed herders regain their lands and return home.

He said, “Governor Ortom wants to say that the Federal Government should suspend the issue of the census because it looks like the proposed census is coming with an agenda.

“Because he understands from the National Population Commission that those to be counted must be counted in their localities.

“With the postponement of the census now approved by President Buhari, the governor urges the Federal Government to ensure that Nigerians whose communities have been taken over by bandits and armed herders regain their lands and return home.

“He said the lives and well-being of the people must be placed above other factors for the nation to realize its aspiration for greater growth and development.

“Governor Ortom remains committed to the rule of law, justice, fairness, and equity.”