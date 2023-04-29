Nollywood Actress Speaks On Using Her S3x Appeal To Get Jobs

Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Monalisa Stephen has debunked claims of using her sex appeal to get jobs in the entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian while speaking with PUNCH in an interview said her talent has contributed to her growth in the entertainment industry and not sex appeal.

She said, “I don’t think so. I have always worked based on my talent. I am into content creation because I am talented; not because I have a sexy body. I am a talented content creator.”

Speaking about her body size, Monalisa said she prefers being called fat and not plus-sized, however, she does not find it offensive.

According to her, there is nothing wrong with being fat and accepting one’s body adding that an individual should be able to live in the reality of their physique.

She said, “I prefer being called fat because that is what I am. Some people find the term ‘fat’ offensive, so they tend to use ‘plus-sized’, ‘fluffy’, or ‘chubby’. But for me, it is what it is; I am fat. I will expect people to know that I am not angry when I am called fat. Being called plus-sized is not empowering for me.

“I feel people should be able to live in reality; to know if they are really fat. If they don’t like the way they are, they should do something about it, instead of getting angry at being called fat. There is nothing wrong with being fat and accepting one’s body.”

Asked how she feels when trolled on social media, the actress said, “Before now, it used to get to me because I always wondered why someone would pick up their phone and drop a hate comment on someone’s post they don’t even know. Before, I used to try to educate them.

“But, I have found out that there are some people that just don’t like one and that’s okay. One is not jollof rice that must be enjoyed by everybody. When I see such comments, I ignore them or use the ‘block’ button. There is nothing to prove. I just ignore or use the block button.”